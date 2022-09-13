Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 135.7% in August

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 47,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,368. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMNY. UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

