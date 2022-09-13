Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 135.7% in August

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 47,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,368. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.