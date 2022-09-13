SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RZV traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,090. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

