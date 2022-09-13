SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 321,848 Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 321,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Highland Transcend Partners I makes up 0.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Highland Transcend Partners I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 543,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I stock remained flat at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

