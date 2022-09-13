SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,183 iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS DIVB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,426 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

