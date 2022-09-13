SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 143,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,975. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

