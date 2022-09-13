SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,939 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $12.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.87. 43,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,146. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.81 and a 12-month high of $804.80.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

