SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Adara Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adara Acquisition by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Adara Acquisition by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adara Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADRA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 69,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Adara Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Adara Acquisition Profile

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

