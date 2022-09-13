SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUETU. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $228,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $515,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $681,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,457,000.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUETU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,526. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

