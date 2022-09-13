SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 568,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

