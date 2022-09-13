SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,789 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,789 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,590. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

