SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,279,000. Brightworth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,487,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IXUS traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 55,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,857. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.