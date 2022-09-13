Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Southern States Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of SSBK opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.42.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 26.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,610,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.