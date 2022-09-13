SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Stock Price Up 1.3%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $56.02. Approximately 9,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 47,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

