Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

