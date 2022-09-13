SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SportsTek Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of SPTKW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,529. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

