Stably USD (USDS) Price Up 0% This Week

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $462,898.58 and approximately $10,685.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,776.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00064873 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00074875 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

