Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWT traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.