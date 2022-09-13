Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
NYSE SWT traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.
