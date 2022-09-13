Step Hero (HERO) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $27,041.68 and $41,540.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005381 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075853 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

