Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $260.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

