Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.63.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

