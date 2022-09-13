Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 13th (AN, APT, AWI, BCOR, BHLB, BOH, BPOP, CNQ, EQC, EXPD)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 13th:
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
