Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 13th (AN, APT, AWI, BCOR, BHLB, BOH, BPOP, CNQ, EQC, EXPD)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 13th:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

