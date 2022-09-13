StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

