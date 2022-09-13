StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.60 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

