StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $54.30.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

