StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.58 on Friday. Coffee has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

