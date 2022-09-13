StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
CMT opened at $12.03 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.92.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
