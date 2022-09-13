StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.