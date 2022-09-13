StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.06.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.