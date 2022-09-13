StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.06.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

