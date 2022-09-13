StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

