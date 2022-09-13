StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $158.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.60. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.