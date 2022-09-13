StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

Quotient stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Insider Activity

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff purchased 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,918,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,354. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

