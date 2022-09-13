StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

RVSB opened at $6.84 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,719 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.