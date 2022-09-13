StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
RVSB opened at $6.84 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.
Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.53%.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
