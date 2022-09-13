StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQNS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $3.99 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.