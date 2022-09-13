StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

