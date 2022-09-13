StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

DXYN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

