StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
DXYN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.