StockNews.com Downgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

AWI traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,398. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

