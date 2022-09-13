StockNews.com Downgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Sell

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 447,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.