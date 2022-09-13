StockNews.com Downgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 447,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

