StockNews.com Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.



Shares of HUBB opened at $225.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day moving average is $193.99. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.



Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.



In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.



A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $16,588,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,860.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.





Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.



