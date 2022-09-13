StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.