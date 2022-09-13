StockNews.com Lowers Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RELL stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $217.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.53. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $18.11.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230. 33.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 16.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.