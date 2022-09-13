StockNews.com Upgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

