Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru during the second quarter worth $111,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Subaru Stock Performance

FUJHY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 55,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,198. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Subaru has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.47.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

