Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 906,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

A number of research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,390 shares of company stock worth $1,017,534. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after buying an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

