Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SMCI traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 83.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 74.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $389,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

