Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Pi Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.05. The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 389275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

SGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark decreased their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$52.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

