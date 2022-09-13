SuperRare (RARE) Price Tops $0.19

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SuperRare

SuperRare’s launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The official website for SuperRare is superrare.com. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

