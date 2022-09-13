Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Southern Copper comprises about 2.3% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,554. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

