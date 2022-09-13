Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $189,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,787. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

