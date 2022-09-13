Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AGG traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. 150,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,827,993. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

