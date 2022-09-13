Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $177,118.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,950,143 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

